Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Approximately 31.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
BTBT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $30.68.
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
