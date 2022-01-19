Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Approximately 31.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

BTBT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $30.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 301,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 69,065 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $7,382,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

