Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.8% during the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,464 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after acquiring an additional 293,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLKB opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7,198.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $231.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.46 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

