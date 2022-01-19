BlackHat (BLKC) Price Hits $0.41

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. BlackHat has a market cap of $977,674.39 and approximately $308,758.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

