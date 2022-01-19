BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the December 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 61,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 456,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,619,000.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.