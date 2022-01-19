BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the December 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $17.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
