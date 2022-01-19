BlackRock Inc. Acquires 24,038 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Concentrix worth $628,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,575,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,853,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,625,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 24.95. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $191.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.18.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.