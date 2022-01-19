BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,607,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $639,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHVN opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day moving average of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

