BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,344,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,426 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of AGCO worth $654,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $126.64 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.82.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

