BlackRock Inc. Has $593.62 Million Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,621,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 171,964 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Wingstop worth $593,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Wingstop by 76.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $258,000.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING stock opened at $145.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.66, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.28.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

