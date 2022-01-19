BlackRock Inc. Has $600.34 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,301,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,953 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Brunswick worth $600,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Shares of BC opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $83.78 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

