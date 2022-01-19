BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Down 27.2% in December

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MHD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 259,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

