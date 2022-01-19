BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Down 27.2% in December

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MHD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 259,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $17.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
