Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

BXMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

