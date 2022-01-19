Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.
BXMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of BXMT opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $34.04.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
