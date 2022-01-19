Blend Labs Inc to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Blend Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

BLND has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,099 shares of company stock valued at $55,427.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,888,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,257,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,647,000. Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,261,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,652,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.