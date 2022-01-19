Blocknet Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75,318.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC on major exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and approximately $75,318.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00031708 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00017806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004670 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,398,157 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

