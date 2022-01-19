Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.72

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 45567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.04.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $1,256,637.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.