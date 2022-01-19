Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BPRMF stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. Blue Prism Group has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $25.00.
Blue Prism Group Company Profile
