Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $72.94

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.94 and last traded at $73.15, with a volume of 659580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

