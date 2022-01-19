BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on BM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BMTX stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that BM Technologies will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMTX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BM Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in BM Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

