BMO Capital Markets Cuts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $448.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $455.00 to $448.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.41% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.57.

GS stock opened at $354.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.29. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $270.62 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

