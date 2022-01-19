BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $7.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.44. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $114,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,126,105. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BOK Financial by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter worth $749,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 50.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

