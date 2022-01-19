Bokf Na Invests $6.02 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after buying an additional 186,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after buying an additional 284,038 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after acquiring an additional 636,517 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

