Bokf Na Invests $6.30 Million in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,000. Bokf Na owned 0.09% of Pure Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.35. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

