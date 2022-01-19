Bokf Na Invests $6.80 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.28.

Deere & Company stock opened at $383.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $278.95 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

