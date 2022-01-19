Bokf Na Invests $7.30 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,806 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.10.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $216.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.20 and its 200 day moving average is $170.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $115.14 and a one year high of $218.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

