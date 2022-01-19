Bokf Na Takes $7.75 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 39,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

NYSE:GD opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.04. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $146.53 and a 52-week high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

