Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.60

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.36, with a volume of 179133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$247.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.66.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$64.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

