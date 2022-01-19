Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million.
Boralex stock opened at C$30.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.92. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$56.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61.
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.
