Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.64.

Boralex stock opened at C$30.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.92. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$56.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.