BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the December 15th total of 253,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS:BRCHF opened at 1.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.43. BrainChip has a 52 week low of 0.26 and a 52 week high of 1.45.
About BrainChip
