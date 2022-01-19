BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the December 15th total of 253,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:BRCHF opened at 1.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.43. BrainChip has a 52 week low of 0.26 and a 52 week high of 1.45.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include Akida Neural Processor IP, Akida Neural Processor System-on-Chip and MetaTF Development Environment. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

