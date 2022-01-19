Breaking Data (CVE:BKD) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Breaking Data Corp. (CVE:BKD) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 45,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.70.

About Breaking Data (CVE:BKD)

Breaking Data Corp., a technology provider, offers a range of artificial intelligence services in the United States and Canada. It offers semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) services. The company's technology platform has various practical applications in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in media and data rich settings.

