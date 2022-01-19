British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Acquires 27 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 545 ($7.44) per share, with a total value of £147.15 ($200.78).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Simon Carter bought 29 shares of British Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 514 ($7.01) per share, with a total value of £149.06 ($203.38).

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 556.40 ($7.59) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 526.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 515.32. British Land Company Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 424.42 ($5.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 558.80 ($7.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. British Land’s payout ratio is presently 2.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.43) to GBX 650 ($8.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.98) to GBX 630 ($8.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.35).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

