Brokerages Anticipate Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $2,879,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 59.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 878,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 75.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 605,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $4,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 362,976 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

