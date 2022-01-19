Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.90 Million

Brokerages predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce $83.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.70 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $83.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $332.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.60 million to $333.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $383.40 million, with estimates ranging from $382.70 million to $384.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million.

TCBK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. 1,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $36.87 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

