Brokerages Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVDL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. 29,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $376.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

