Brokerages Expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Despegar.com reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Despegar.com by 151.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Despegar.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after buying an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,503,000 after acquiring an additional 231,758 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 7,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $685.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.39. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

