Brokerages Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.66.

GPK stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $610,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 93,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 555,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $3,212,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

