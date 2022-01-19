Brokerages Expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Hecla Mining also posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at about $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 340.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,828 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $12,967,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 1,596.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,225,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,161,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,313. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

