Brokerages Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 85,187 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $2,588,832.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,758 shares of company stock valued at $18,641,343 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,892,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,749,000 after buying an additional 568,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OLO by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after buying an additional 1,452,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OLO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after buying an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in OLO by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,979,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,455,000 after buying an additional 1,060,617 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. OLO has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

