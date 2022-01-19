Brokerages Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.61. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of RBA traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.80. 42,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,595,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after buying an additional 460,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after buying an additional 307,768 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,211,000 after buying an additional 243,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after buying an additional 193,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

