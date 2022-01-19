Brokerages Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Switch posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

SWCH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 570,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,838,000. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 46.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

