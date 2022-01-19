Brokerages Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) PT at $133.00

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of CCK opened at $112.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.76 and its 200 day moving average is $106.11. Crown has a 12-month low of $85.65 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

