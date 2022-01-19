Brokerages Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price at $38.03

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

CSX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. 464,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,077,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

