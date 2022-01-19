Brokerages Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target at $28.80

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSSC shares. boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSSC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. 3,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,615. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.57 million, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

