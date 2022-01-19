Brokerages Set Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target at $164.65

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.65.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,697 shares of company stock worth $403,645. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Natixis acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $139,067,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $129,798,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $93,642,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $92,957,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Splunk by 4,345.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 642,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $118.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Splunk has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

