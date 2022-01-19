Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Price Target at C$15.78

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

TSE:TA traded up C$0.34 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 560,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.11. The company has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$10.10 and a 52 week high of C$14.75.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

