Brokerages Set Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) PT at $16.69

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Michael Zacharia bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 296,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 132,721 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,773,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 528,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 230,243 shares during the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,835. The company has a market capitalization of $483.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

