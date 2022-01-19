Brokerages Set Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) PT at $16.69

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.69.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
In other news, Director Michael Zacharia bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Trinity Capital stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,835. The company has a market capitalization of $483.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.
Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.
