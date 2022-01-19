Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.18

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$71.18 and traded as high as C$72.76. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$72.46, with a volume of 485,174 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.50.

The company has a market cap of C$109.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$71.21.

In other news, Director Brian Lawson sold 34,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.27, for a total value of C$2,771,456.36. Also, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell purchased 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.42 per share, with a total value of C$254,411.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at C$305,902.08.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

