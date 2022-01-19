Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Down 36.1% in December

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBU traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.34. 469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

