BSCView Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. BSCView has a market capitalization of $183,679.73 and approximately $2,318.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BSCView has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00057876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00065759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.21 or 0.07398790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,013.07 or 0.99527825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00066667 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007609 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.