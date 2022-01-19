BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Shares of BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as low as $4.78. BTCS shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 2,829,022 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $59.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.44.

Get BTCS alerts:

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

BTCS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.