Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.71.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $139.11 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

