BullPerks (BLP) Market Cap Hits $15.56 Million

BullPerks (CURRENCY:BLP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One BullPerks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BullPerks has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. BullPerks has a total market capitalization of $15.56 million and approximately $569,183.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.07 or 0.07414650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00063305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,767.93 or 0.99834899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00066429 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007639 BTC.

BullPerks Coin Profile

BullPerks’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,340,272 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks

Buying and Selling BullPerks

